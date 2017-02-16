Hybrid Solicitors donate books to LASU law Library

A Nigerian law firm, Hybrid Solicitors, has donated two boxes of different law books and journals to the Lagos State University Law Library.

During the event, which took place at the Institution’s Law Faculty Conference room on Friday, 10th February, 2017, the managing partner of Hybrid Solicitors, Mr. Bimbo Atilola, stated that the donation is part of the firm’s annual Corporate Social Responsibility.

In attendance to receive the books donation was the University’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Lanre Fagbohun, the former Dean of the Institution’s Law faculty, Prof. Mike Ikhariale, the incumbent Dean of the Law faculty, Prof. F.A.R Adeleke, the University Librarian, the Registrar and other principal officers of the University.

The Vice Chancellor of the University thanked the managing partner of the firm for the donation and urged other privileged individuals and corporate bodies to extend similar gestures to the University.