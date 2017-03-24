Hygeia Group’s acquisition of GCH raises prospect of higher Medicare

Prospects brightens for Nigeria to become a medical tourism hub in west Africa with the acquisition of Gold Cross Hospital, a 35 bedded multi-disciplinary, tertiary care hospital located at Bourdillon ikoyi by Hygela Nigeria Limited.

The acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approval, also includes Gold Cross Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) Diagnostics located in Ikeja, a fully operational diagnostic centre with MRI, Computed tomography (CT) Scan and other diagnostics facilities.

This move is in line with Lagoon Hospital’s ambitious growth strategy and will bring its clinical and management experience and expertise in the operations of Gold Cross Hospital.

Lagoon Hospitals, part of Hygeia Group, is planning to develop Gold Cross Hospital as a multi- specialist centre catering to secondary and tertiary care across various specialties not limited to maternal and child health, Orthopaedics and Trauma, General and Minimal Access Surgery, emergency medicine and Cardiac Sciences. Senior clinicians from the Lagoon Hospital network will augment the existing medical resource pool.

Max Coppoolse, chairman, Hygela Nigeria Limited, said “This development is part of our ongoing expansion strategy. We are executing on this growth strategy by adding to our capacity.

He further explained “This development is coming soon after the recent expansion of the Ikeja facility from 22 to 40 beds and upgrading of medical equipment, including addition of state of the-art diagnostic equipment.

“We believe that we will be able to integrate Gold Cross Hospital with our other hospitals fairly quickly to optimize clinical and service standards,” Coppoolse noted.

Speaking on the acquisition Ladi Okuboyejo, founder of Gold Cross Hospital, said, “This recently concluded integration of Gold Cross Hospital Bourdillon in lkoyi and MRI Centre in Ikeja with the Hygeia Group is set to transform Nigeria into a hub for medical tourism in West Africa.

“It’s a step in the right direction for emergence of private multi specialist hospitals which will stem the tide for the need to seek medical treatment abroad considering the exchange rate of the dollar. For me personally, it’s a dream come true to leave a legacy that will outlive the founders,” Okuboyejo said.

Lagoon Hospitals is confident that this acquisition would increase access to quality and affordability

of healthcare services in Logos by expanding its activities and to achieve optimal operational efficiency and improvement of quality of service. Lagoon Hospitals will further consolidate its leadership position with its investment in world class Information Technology infrastructure which would automate processes, ensure operational efficiencies and improve customer interface experience.

According to Rajeev Bhandari, chief Executive Officer of Lagoon Hospitals, “The acquisition is in line with our expansion strategy at Lagoon Hospitals. There is significant potential for growth and development of premium and quality healthcare services in Nigeria.

“By leveraging and integrating each other’s strengths, we are now ready to introduce super specialty as well as tertiary care medical programs in the country,” Bhandari added.

TIAMIYU ADIO