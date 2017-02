Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai in Niger State has commenced production of Cashew Juice, an official of the university said on Wednesday. Prof. Mohammed Yakubu, Deputy Vice Chancellor of the institution told the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) in Lapai that the institution have a small plant for the production under the Department of Food Science…



