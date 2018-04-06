Ibidunni Ighodalo, Celebrating 15 years of Elizabeth R, IVF, life’s lessons

Elizabeth R was incorporated in 2003 as a public relations and events management company, with core expertise involving consulting, managing and coordinating a wide range of events. At the helm of affairs as MD/CEO is IBIDUNNI IGHODALO, who shares with KEMI AJUMOBI on the journey so far and future expectations. Excerpts

Elizabeth R at 15, what are you grateful for?

I am grateful for life, strength, grace and favour. I am grateful for the privilege, the mercy of God, the benefits, the lessons, the good and even sometimes the bad because without these things, this company will not be in existence.

Your designs are always outstanding. What informs your choice of designs for any location?

I usually access the personality, the desires and vision of my clients viz-a-viz the type of occasion, the expected guests and of course their budget. The location and environment is important to see if it can accommodate or work with what I have conceptualised. I read a lot, research a lot, go for courses to improve myself and see things that are new or cutting edge. I leave the rest to inspiration and my imagination and of course prayer and God truly helps me.

When you compare event management today with when you started, what has changed? What can be done better?

When I started, the industry was at its infancy and people were just beginning to realize the benefits and importance of leaving and organizing your event to a professional who can ensure seamlessness and take the pressure off you. At that time, there were only about three of us, prominent ones, leading the industry. Since then, the industry has grown and literarily thousands of people have come in specializing in various aspects such as food, drinks, desserts and so on. The number of event centres has also multiplied greatly and the industry has inspired a great entrepreneurial spirit and provided employment for thousands of people both skilled and unskilled. It is most gratifying and our government and nation should really be thankful for it. My prayer is that the industry becomes more professionalised, standardised and continue to grow.

Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation (IIF)

The Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation is a non-profit organisation created to raise awareness on issues pertaining to infertility and to provide grants for couples that require fertility treatments such as In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination. We partner with highly reputable fertility clinics in Nigeria and with other donors to provide couples with the financial and material support they require during the treatments. We also provide the necessary psychological and spiritual support they require to deal with the pressures they face along their journey to conception.

To have every couple enjoy the gift of parenthood regardless of their financial or social status. The Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation has set out to create the avenue to make this a reality by providing the spiritual, financial and psychological support couples require along their journey to parenthood.

Your foundation is giving hope to women who have challenges having children. How has this experience been so far?

It has so far been an indescribable feeling when one is able to give hope and encouragement to many who are desperate and almost giving up. And even greater feeling, when success is achieved in conception and delivery. It is simply indescribable.

There are misconceptions about IVF and myths that are not true. Kindly enlighten us on the hope IVF brings, sharing on beneficiaries.

From my perspective, there is nothing wrong with IVF. It is just the knowledge that has been acquired by science to help the natural process of man. What is science? It is simply the discovery of what had hitherto been the mysteries and secrets of God. In Canaan of Galilee, Jesus turned water to wine; it was just an accelerated process of science because it is always water going through a plant that always becomes wine. The same thing with the sperm through the typical natural process makes its way to the ovaries/eggs. All IVF does is to make the process faster and more precise, some of it taking place outside of the body. Similarly, the days in open heart surgery, where human beings are placed in suspended animation, their hearts are removed, repaired and replaced with new ones. Science has simply discovered some of the secret of God and anything that provides non diabolical healing can simply not be bad.

Many have benefitted. We have a set of twins and a baby girl. In addition, quite a few people are pregnant and expecting. Even the mere fact that you can provide hope and opportunity for many who would never have had the chance is something else on its own. People who have never experienced something can never appreciate what others are going through. That is why Jesus came, suffered the pains and died so God Himself could experience it.

Bridal and evening wears from Elizabeth R

It is just part of our plans as being a one stop event delivery enterprise, where under one roof; you can conceptualize your event through simple consulting. Under the same roof, you can be given options of world class event centres including our own Dorchester. Under the same roof, we have options of different event accessories and gifts, your options for breath-taking décor and option for event outfitting- evening dresses and wedding gowns. We really do not want our client to stress themselves about anything. Response has been phenomenal.

What is the greatest lesson life has taught you?

Life has taught me to be humble, kind, considerate and compassionate; this is the real essence and value of life, using whatever God has endowed you with to benefit others and bring joy to their lives.

Is the Nigerian environment conducive for women to thrive in their businesses? What can you identify as the challenges? How can businesses be supported generally and for women specifically?

Nigeria generally rewards and appreciates enterprise. The challenge is government policy, government infrastructure and corruption in high places sometimes do not allow for a few level playing ground. However in Nigeria, there is no class system and no barriers that can limit someone who has aspiration and desires to work hard. You can rise from the pit of poverty to the high point of political leadership and the boardroom and no one will ask you who you are or where you are coming from. My prayer is that our government should get it right and Nigeria will become an outstanding place to do business and thrive.

In what ways are you empowering women?

I have quite a collection of my former staff, friends and associates who I have encouraged into going into various forms of business most of whom are doing extremely well.

Growing up in comparison to where you are today?

In truth, there were a lot of mixed experiences growing up. Sometimes, the memories were pleasant and others most challenging. I grew up in a polygamous family with 3 mothers and a devoted aunt and I lived at various times with each of them. With each period having its own highs and lows, it however gave me a very practical and realistic perspective to life, toughened my character and made me very independent and self-reliant at an early age especially after the loss of my dad when I was just 16 years old. It also helped me to understand people, see life from the perspective of others teaching me humility, patience, toughness and the benefit of hard work. I thank God that some of the pains have gone away; I am a much better person for all the experiences. God is indeed a wonderful God and has an incredible way of looking after his own and making all things good in his own time.