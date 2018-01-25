ICRC to commence action plans to resolve TBS concession dispute

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has said it will commence action plans to resolve the concession issue between BHS International Limited, the concessionaire of Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) Lagos, and the federal government.

The Commission, which is saddled with the responsibility of monitoring and ensuring the efficient execution of all Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects entered into by MDAs on behalf of the Lagos State Government said it has reviewed the project’s challenges and will ensure they are resolved.

The TBS complex had been concessioned to the company for 30 years since 2008.

Speaking during a visit by the commission to TBS on Thursday, Chidi Izuwah, acting Director General ICRC said, “We are not unaware of the law suits involving BHS International and the Lagos State government, the friction with the Nigerian Cricket Federation and a host of others. We are also informed that one or two committees may have been set up to further strengthen the implementation of this projects as well as an audit exercise which has been conducted as directed by the National Council on Privatisation.

“In this regard, the commission is here to listen to both parties with regards to the project performance and inherent challenges and thereafter brainstorm on possible way forward in resolving these challenges.”

Izuwah stressed that infrastructure gap in Nigeria is massive and there is no way this gap can be bridged without effective collaboration with the private sector.

He encouraged both parties to support the efforts of the commission in growing the nation’s infrastructure through PPP which is the most efficient procurement alternative.

Otunba Olu Adenodi CEO/Executive Director of BHS International Limited, sought the assistance of the commission in mandating agencies of government to commence contract re-negotiation program as decided by the NCP to enable investors (Both equity and debt) come in fully.

“We ask that the federal government consider a provision of 7-8years construction period in the agreement or consider converting the last ten years consumed in multiple disputes as moratorium to enable BHS continue and complete the plan approval,” Adenodi said.

He asked that the Lagos State government withdraw the suit challenging ownership of the TBS, which is currently before the Supreme Court to pave way for unfettered access to funds, the indemnity notwithstanding.

In response Jafar Bayoro Usman, Director management, TBS said BHS International Limited still owes an outstanding remittance fees of N465mllion.

Usman however, commended BHS for making substantial payments in the last two years but stressed that a lot still needs to be done.

“The concession is a developmental concession, which means, in the first ten years, they are expected to invest to generate more money but unfortunately, because of the circumstances on ground, the issue is yet to be addressed because there are no investments on ground for them to generate 250million yearly.

“We have collaborated with them and they have provided their master plan. They have given them bill of 1.4billion to pay to get the approval. Without the approval, the development cannot come on stream. The amount is so much and I do not know how they can generate the money,” he added.

IFEOMA OKEKE