ICRC moves to resolve concession disputes between FAAN, MMA2

IFEOMA OKEKE

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has said it will deploy everything within its ability to ensure the concession disputes between the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Bi-Courtney Aviation Services are resolved.

The Commission, which is saddled with the responsibility of monitoring and ensuring the efficient execution of all Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects entered into by MDAs on behalf of the Federal Government, said it has continued to engage Hadi Sirika, the Minister of State on Aviation since his assumption of office on these challenges and believes they will be resolved soon enough, in order to strengthen the relationship between the parties.

Recall that the MMA2 and the Hotel and Conference Centre concessions awarded to Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited as a PPP project for the design, engineering, procurement, construction, completion, commissioning, operations and transfer experienced several challenges.

The MMA2 terminal which took off in 2007 was given out in concession by FAAN to Bi-Courtney, as representative of the Federal Government on Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis, but while BASL insists that the concession agreement was for 36 years and that the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) belongs to the company in cognisance of the agreement, FAAN insists that it did not endorse 36 years for the concession but only 12 years and that GAT was not part of the agreement.

Speaking during a visit by the commission to MMA2, yesterday, Chidi Izuwah, acting Director General ICRC said he was aware of the challenges between the both parties, adding that, “We want to listen to both parties as an independent regulator, we want to physically access the situation and challenges on ground in order to better appreciate the positions of FAAN and Bi-Courtney and thereafter suggest a possible line of action in resolving these issues.

“We are interested in having an update from the parties on the performance of the related projects; we want to understand the challenges facing the operators, as well as the grantor of the contracts and the various steps taken towards resolving these challenges; we want to hear from the parties their requests to the government in ensuring the projects are efficiently implemented for the overall benefits to the government.”

Also speaking during the visit, Wale Babalakin, managing director, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services, said if Nigeria intends to encourage private sector participation in the infrastructural development of the country it must abide by international regulations; government and its agencies must respect and abide by concession agreements.

Speaking on behalf of FAAN, Monica Alphonse, the Deputy General Manager, Public Private Partnership, said that GAT has never been part of the concession agreement and that the monopoly status that stated that no other airport terminal should be developed during the course of the concession period by BASL may have taken cognisance of the fact that the concession was for 12 years.