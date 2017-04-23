Ikpeazu assures Chinese firm of safety, profitability of investment

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has assured the management of Hawtai Motors Manufacturing Company, Taijin China, of the safety and profitability of their investment in Abia State.

Hawtai Motors Manufacturing Company, Taijin China, is a joint venture partner of Eastern Vehicle Assembling Limited (EVAL), which signed an agreement to establish a vehicle assembling and manufacturing plant at Osisioma-Ngwa area of Aba, the state’s commercial hub.

BDSUNDAY gathered that the governor honoured an invitation for a facility tour of the firm’s facilities.

Joseph Okechukwu, president, EVAL, who accompanied the governor with some top government officials and business leaders from Abia State, assured the governor that the deal would be of immense advantage to the state.

The fully automated factory, which seats on a total land area of about 1 hectre, produces 700 cars daily with over 4,000 employees.

Abia State Government last year, signed an agreement with EVAL to establish a vehicle assembling and manufacturing plant at Osisioma-Ngwa area of Aba.

With the agreement, EVAL will within the next quarter, set up a flag shop with full complement of servicing, sales, spares and systems.

This will be followed up with the assembling and manufacturing plant to produce 500 cars monthly with over 500 employees on a single shift. But will provide over 2000 jobs indirectly.

Wang Xiang Yin, president, Hawtai Motor Manufacturing Company, assured the governor of a very good deal to the advantage of the state and her people.

He maintained that the company had long decided to expand their business to Africa, especially Nigeria, but was looking for a reliable partner and location that would be good for their business.

He commended the governor for his zeal and efforts at creating enabling environment for foreign investors. He observed the passion and commitment of the governor in the way he presents the potentials of the state.

Ikpeazu thanked his hosts for their hospitality and observed the huge investment and quality of their products and assured them of the safety and profitability of their investment in Abia State.

The company would assemble and produce Sedan, Pickup, SUV brand of cars with 100 percent steel body and 5 years warranty.

Part of the agreement with Abia State Government is to immediately train about 10 youths in their factory in China, ensure local content of sourcing parts like leather, lubricants, fluids, among other items.