Ikpeazu extols Abia workers for their support

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has commended Abia workers for their unflinching support to his administration.

Speaking at the 2017 Workers’ Day ceremony, held at Ibeku High School, Umuahia, the Governor stated that he was not satisfied with the current situation of an average worker in the State, noting that he is looking forward to a time when the State would be able to pay salaries with its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Ikpeazu used the opportunity to inform workers in the State that the next tranche of Paris’ Club funds being expected, would be handed over to the NLC to handle as usual, promising not to interfere with the funds.

Uko Nkole, member, representing Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, who was chairman of the occasion, also congratulated the workers on their day and implored them to continue to work with commitment.

He appreciated the unparalleled relationship existing between the State Government and the Labour Union in the State and emphasized the need for dialogue to resolve labour matters in the State.

Uchenna Obigwe, chairman, Abia State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) commended the developmental strides of the Governor in all parts of the State, as well as the recent donation of N12, (N10 million from the State and N2 million personal donation), towards the development of Abia Labour House.

Obigwe, while applauding the Governor for the judicious way he managed the bailout and Paris’ Club funds, also requested that salary arrears be settled.