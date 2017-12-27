Ikpeazu presents 2018 budget proposal of N141bn

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has presented the 2018 budget proposal of N140,939,691,766 billion to the Abia State House of Assembly for consideration.

The 2018 budget estimate shows 28.15% increase over the 2017 outlay, which stood at N111,728,162,580.

While presenting the budget proposal christened “Budget of Partnership and Opportunities” to the House of Assembly, the governor said capital expenditure would gulp N72 billion, while recurrent has N68 billion.

Ikpeazu disclosed that the marginal increase over the total outlay was as a result of the current realities of the Nigerian economy.

The 2018 budget is designed in such a way to align with the five pillars of development of his administration with the SDGs, the governor said, adding that the government will not lose any grounds but rather consolidate on the achievements already recorded in the period 2015 to 2017.

He said his government would increase the return on internally generated revenue (IGR).

Earlier, Chikwendu Kalu, speaker, Abia State House of Assembly, assured the governor that the legislature would work in partnership with the executive to ensure the desired development for the state.