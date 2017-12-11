ILO pledges support for Nigeria’s social safety net scheme

International Labour Organization (ILO) has applauded Federal Government over the implementation of social safety nets for Nigerians across the country, especially the vulnerable in the society.

Cynthia Samuel-Olonjuwon, ILO Assistant Director-General/Regional Director for Africa who stated this during an interactive session with the National Executive of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) led by Ayuba Wabba.

Samuel-Olonjuwon who frowned at the huge unemployment rate in Nigeria and African continent, harped on the need for governments to put mechanism in place that will engender social protection and inclusive growth.

She also stressed the need for social dialogue between employers of labour and employees in the bid to ensure industrial harmony in the workplace rather than adoption Ad-hoc strategy.

While stressing the need for provision of decent work in Nigeria, Samuel-Olonjuwon called on African governments to address the issue of migration through sub-regional structures such as OTTUWA.

She also notified the leadership of NLC of plans towards the launch of World social protection report will be launched in Nigeria soon.

In her remarks, Isabel Ortiz, Director ILO’s Social Protection Department, pledged ILO’s support for NLC and trade unions all over the world.

While applauding Nigeria for prioritizing social protection for its citizenry, she observed that over 120 countries are cutting down on fiscal deficit as part of measures to boost infrastructural development.

Ortiz who tasked NLC to sustain the campaign towards improving the well-being of Nigerian workers, observed that over 135 countries have so far embarked on pension reform.

“To ensure effective implementation of the social protection policy, we are going to work with development partners to ensure that the policy protect majority of Nigerians and workers,” she assured.

While speaking, Ayuba Wabba, NLC President applauded ILO for choosing Nigeria as one of the countries for the launch of social protection report.

Wabba who expressed displeasure over the plight of Nigerian workers especially at the state and local government levels, lamented the disposition of State Governors toward prompt payment of salaries to workers who create wealth for the country.

In a related development, Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment reiterater Federal Government’s readiness to partner ILO to achieve decent work for workers in the country, just as he called for intervention in the areas of youth unemployment, migration and social protection.

Ngige who underscored the importance of decent work was imperative however noted many African countries find it difficult to guarantee decent work due to lack of resources.

“There is no doubt that we know heavy load that is placed on us in Africa, we will not let the continent down and we will not let the body down.

“We will do our best to contribute whatever we can to make ensure a decent work agenda as requested by ILO.

“So, we will request the ILO to fashion out a way for the industrialised nations to ensure that social protection programmes around the world are successful,” he said.

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja