The International Monetary Fund sees Gabon’s economy growing at 0.8 percent in 2017, down from an earlier forecast of 1 percent, but expects growth to rebound to 2.7 percent next year due to recovering oil prices, it said late on Thursday.

The IMF approved a three-year, $642 million programme in March for the central African OPEC member, which like other oil-dominated economies in the region has struggled due to a decline in world crude prices.

Reuters.