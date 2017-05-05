Imperial Gate School holds 9th Inter House Sports Competition  

As part of its effort to boost the spirit of team work, sportsmanship and improve psychomotor abilities in children, Imperial Gate school, Lekki recently organized its 9th annual inter house sport competition.

The annual sports competition started with club presentations and special march past that captured the admiration of parents and guests.

Mabel Ogaraku, Head of School Imperial Gate, while commenting at the event said the school pays a lot of attention to sports.

According to her; “Apart from academics, we pay attention to other activities that will make the children well rounded and sports is one of those activities.”

She disclosed that the students have overtime been proven to be strong because each year we get to break new records as they enjoy whole concept of sports.

Ogaraku added that the annual sports competition brings parents and staff together to celebrate children adding that the competition is not about who wins but about participation, teamwork, fun, sportsmanship and cooperation.

She identified sports as academics booster and was hopeful that talents have been discovered for children to be academically strong there has been a balance before we say a child is well rounded.

“Sports challenges children to be attentive and maintain time management, it makes children alert physically and mentally which is transmitted into education. At this level we encourage and groom children because we know the have hidden talents”. She said.

“All we would like to see is those in government to support sports from grassroots. There physical appearance will make a difference, if they encourage and support sports talents would be discovered for the betterment of Nigeria.”

House of Caesar took the 1st position with 22 Gold, 14 Silver and 17 Bronze medals.

The 2nd position went to House of Windsor: 21Gold 21, 18 Silver and 24 Bronze medals.

With 18 Gold, 27 Silver and 13 Bronze, House of Emperor emerged 3rd while 13 and 4th House of Orleans: gold 12, silver 14, bronze 18.

