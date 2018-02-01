Inadequate funds hindering fight against Boko Haram – Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Yusuf Buratai, has lamented that inadequate funds was hindering the determination of the Army to deal decisively with the security challenges posed by Boko Haram insurgents.

Buratai told the Senate Committee on Army, Thursday, that lack of funds was constraining operations of the Army to tackle other security challenges confronting the country.

The Army Chief stated this when he appeared before the committee to defend the 2018 budget of the Nigerian Army.

He said that most security challenges could have been nipped in the bud if needed resources were readily available to them.

Buratai who welcomed the suggestion by the committee that the Army and other security agencies should be placed on First Line Charge, noted that “the first line charge advocacy is very important.”

Buratai said that the Ministry of Budget and National Planning gave them N233.05 billion while they requested for N261.67 billion.

Some critical projects he listed included procurement of drones and aerial reconnaissance center N2.5billion; rehabilitation of barracks N5billion; procurement of arms and ammunition N4.8billion; funds for additional three divisions and new operational activation each N1.5 billion totaling N4.5billion.

Buratai who reassured that the Nigeria Army is commited to the protection of the territorial integrity of Nigeria, noted that they are working to clear the remnants of Boko Haram insurgents.

He also assured that they would subordinate themselves to civil authority at all times.

Chairman of the committee, George Akume, said that it was obvious that the Army did well in the context the amount released to it.

Akume said that they believed that when fund was released, it should be used in the interest of the country.

The Benue North West lawmaker informed his colleagues that the meeting would be brief because “the Chief of Army Staff will be rushing to the North East to handle the issue of those who don’t want us to rest.”

Vice Chairman of the committee, Senator Ibrahim Abdullahi Danbaba said that it was wrong for the Federal Government not to release budgeted funds.

He said that findings showed that only 42 percent of the overhead of 2017 was released.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja