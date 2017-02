The sudden decision to extend the 10-day vacation taken by President Buhari will raise political risk in the country, analysts in the financial sector have warned. The presidency announced in a terse statement yesterday evening that President Buhari, who was expected in the country on Sunday evening has written the national assembly, asking for…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.