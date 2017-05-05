Indian Community marks Lagos @50 with sports carnival

In celebration of 50 Years of Lagos State, Rajasthani Samaj Lagos (part of Indian Community) organized a Sports Day on Sunday 23rd April 2017. The theme of the event was RPL – Rajasthan Premier League.

The primary sports were Cricket & Football but other athletics games were also played, which suites all the ages.

The maiden edition, which took place at the famous Onikan Stadium, Lagos started with Football games, Athletics and Cricket where over twenty athletes participated across all age group

Anuj Murarka, General Secretary disclosed the event is inline with the celebration of 50 Years of Lagos State.

“India is our Motherland, but there are so many of us who have been staying and living in Lagos for ages. For us, Nigeria is a home, our Fatherland. Charities and Donation always happen in big numbers from the Indian Community to the society, but to rejoice ourselves to be a part of this great Nation – this great City – we needed this Event, and what better could have been to be a part of this Event in celebration of 50 Years of Lagos.

Aimed to boost sportsmanship, improve synergy and healthy living among the Indian Community living in Lagos State, Murarka added:

“RPL is all about synergy, sports and getting people together to enjoy a common spirit of joy and happiness. We chose this Platform of Cricket and Football, which is in heart and mind of any and every individual of all ages.

Kailash Gaggar member of Rajasthani Samaj, Lagos said:

“Six Cricket teams comprising of; Rajwada Rangers, Thambore Tigers, Chetak Riders, Rana Warriors, Chambal Challengers and Prithvi Royals participated at the sports carnival and winners were awarded with medals from sponsors,” said Kailash.

The carnival ended with lots of excitement, enthusiasm and desires from all participants in for making it an annual show.

Anthony Nlebem