Indian Nobel peace prize winner’s medal replica stolen – Police

The replica of a Nobel Peace Prize medal and certificate belonging to child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi, were among several items stolen from his flat, Indian police said on Tuesday.

Satyarthi, founder of Bachpan Bachao Andolan (Save Childhood Movement) that campaigns against child labour and trafficking, won the peace prize in 2014.

He shared it with Pakistan’s Malala Yousafzai for her work on education for girls.

Burglars broke into Satyarthi’s empty flat in south Delhi Monday night, RK Singh, an officer at the local Kalkaji police station, said.

Satyarthi’s son discovered the theft when he visited the flat on Tuesday morning.

“It appears to be a forced entry, that investigations were at a preliminary stage and the intruder had not yet been identified,’’ the official said.

“Some jewellery and electronic goods have also been stolen, we are still assessing what is missing,’’ the official said.

The Nobel laureate is currently attending a conference in the United States.

Satyarthi’s organisation has rescued and rehabilitated thousands of child workers who were employed in hazardous industries.

Another Indian Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s 1913 prize medal for literature and citation were stolen from a museum in West Bengal state in 2004.