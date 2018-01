The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday presented certificate of registration to 22 new political parties.

Consequently, the total number of registered political parties in Nigeria has increased from 46 to 68.

The development comes as the electoral body has revealed that 17 political parties in Nigeria have no functional offices, even as the Commission has threatened to deregister them in line with extant laws.

Details later…..

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja