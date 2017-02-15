INEC promises credible polls in Ekiti, Osun

INEC promises credible polls in Ekiti, Osun

February 15th, 2017 City File 0 comments

The National Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has pledged to conduct credible elections in Ekiti and Osun in 2018.

Adedeji Soyebi, the INEC National Commissioner for South-West Zone, made the pledge while  speaking with newsmen on Wednesday at the Zonal Strategic Plan Retreat for field officers of the commission  in Ibadan.

Soyebi said the previous polls  had  been successful, adding that  “any election conducted this year or other time will not be an exception.’’

“It will based  on the principle we have used in conducting elections.

“  INEC will build on its various achievements in the conduct of free, fair and credible elections and make sure that there is tremendous improvement in the future elections, “ Soyebi said.

The commissioner said the Zonal Strategic Plan was aimed at generating ideas and inputs from electoral officers on the field before embarking on any national plan in readiness for the 2019 elections.

“At the end of the retreat, a synthetic report will be ready which the commission will present  at a national stakeholders meeting  involving  political parties, civil society organisations, security apparatus  and other stakeholders in the conduct of elections,’’ he said

Soyebi urged the participants to make  meaningful contributions that would play vital roles in assisting the commission to be more effective.

Earlier in his address of welcome, Ariyo Ayoola, the Acting Administrative Secretary of  INEC in Oyo State, said the commission would  develop a new strategic plan.

According to Ariyo, the plan is expected to lead the nation to another successful general elections  in  2019.

He commended the commission for taking the retreat to the states to elicit  local content, noting that the move was an attempt at ensuring  collective ownership of the final copy of the strategic plan.

Ariyo, who  said the shared experiences of the participants would enrich the outcome of the 2017-2021 strategic Plan, urged  participants  to make rich inputs.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply