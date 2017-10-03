INEC to release 2019 elections budget next week

The budget for the 2019 general elections will be released by next week, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced.

This comes as the electoral body confirmed that 6,200 smart card readers will be deployed for the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, a professor, stated these on Tuesday in Abuja at the second consultative meeting with the media.

“As you are aware, we have concluded the strategic plan. We are now working on the Election Project Plan. Once we conclude the Election Project Plan, a number of things would follow among which is the election budget for the 2019 general elections which will be released next week. We are unable to give you a figure now,” Yakubu stated.

It is less than 500 days to the next general elections.

The Commission had spent N108.8 billion to conduct the 2015 general elections.

Details later….

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja