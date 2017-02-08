Institute develops micro-irrigation system for farmers

The Institute of Agricultural Research & Training (IAR&T), Ibadan, has developed a simple micro-irrigation system using plastic pipe for small/medium scale dry season farming.

The institute’s Executive Director, James Adediran, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan.

Adediran said the development was to assist dry season farmers, adding that the device would be used on several hectares of land for vegetable and maize production.

“We are currently carrying out farm visits to FADAMA farmers growing vegetables and other crops, intervening on techniques of production where necessary.

“Very soon too, we will sign MoU with Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority (OORBDA),” he said.

He noted that the institute’s mandate was mainly to carry out research and develop technologies, adding that it had potential to carry out seed production of mandate crops for further planting by farmers.

“Our maize, cowpea, soyabean and kenaf seed production targets range from 45 to 60 metric tonnes annually,” he said.

He further said that IAR&T had five outstations located in different agroecologies of Southwestern Nigeria where research and seed production took place.

According to him, the institute has continued to support agriculture through provision, dissemination of affordable, efficient technologies of production for farmers’ use in the areas of crops and livestock.

“We do capacity building for farmers, training and retraining of youths, women in agriculture and extension staff, respectively.

“We provide breeder and foundation certified seeds of mandate crops for farmers’ use,” he said.

Adediran also assured that in 2017, the institute would intensify research, development, reach more farmers and impact on their livelihoods.

“We will seek partnership with relevant donor and technical organisations to leverage our R&D programmes.

“We plan to increase production target of certified seeds to 90 tonnes,” he said.