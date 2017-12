International Energy Insurance (IEI) Plc is technically insolvent as its total liabilities of N10.45 billion as at September 2016, exceeded total assets of N7.69 billion. This resulted in a negative shareholders fund of N2.75 billion in the period under review. Negative shareholder equity on a company’s balance sheet is a red flag that should prompt…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.