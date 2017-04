Sunday Folayan, President of the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NIRA), says only 80,000 dotng (.ng) domain names have been registered so far in Nigeria. Folayan announced the figure during the “NIRA 2017 .ng Awards, aimed at celebrating the achievements and innovation of Nigerian internet initiatives on Friday in Lagos. He said that the uptake and…



Log In Subscribe Read For Free (Coming Soon) This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.