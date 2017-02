Investment One Financial Services, a leading financial services firm in Nigeria, says it has perfected the acquisition of the assets of Universal Steel Ltd by a group of private investors. Nicholas Nyamali, the Group Chief Executive of Investment One, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday. Nyamali said that the company acted as the sole financial…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.