Jamb registrar advocates for attractive education system

Ishaq Oloyede, Registrar, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has advocated the need to make the education system attractive for potential teachers.

Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday at launch of the 2018 World Development Report 2018 by the World Bank Group, Ishaq said that there is need to motivate people to develop interest in the teaching profession and this should be done at the point of entry. The report is entitled, “Learning to Realise Education’s Promise.”

He said “the issue of motivation, we need to motivate people to develop interest in teaching, motivate them at the entrance into the profession. Motivation is not only on increased salaries but when an individual is motivated to move into a carrier, that motivation can remain in him and propel him to be productive”.

Speaking on ways to further boost the performance of teachers, the Registrar explained that teachers should be incorporated into the selection process of candidates into the teaching profession as this will make them accountable for their performance.

“If teachers should be held accountable for students performance then they should also be allowed in the selection process entrance process, because you cannot expect the teachers to perform magic on candidates that performed poorly in entrance examinations but were granted entrance”.

Speaking further the registrar charged the School leaders to be observant, develop a support system for teachers and be professional in carrying out their duties.

David K. Evans, Lead Economist of the World Bank group explained that effective teacher training and a better quality of work is necessary for improved performance of the teachers adding that lack of teachers’ evaluation is an identified challenge in the sector.

He charged that the entry process into the teaching college be made strenuous as to allow entrance for only the best candidates stressing also on teachers accountability.

“Getting excellent teachers can be more effective when the process of entrance into the teaching schools are made strenuous, this way, we get only the best candidates scaling through the selection process.

Just as teachers’ motivation is important, holding teachers responsible for the Student’s performance is also important as this will put a check on them”.

Cynthia Egboboh, Abuja