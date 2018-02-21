Jamb registrar reads riot act, demands accountability from staff

Is-haq Olarewaju Oloyede, Registrar, Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) smitten from the controversy over alleged swallowing of N36 million by “snake” belonging to the examination board, on Wednesday affirmed that the board will ensure accountability from every staff.

He affirmed this in Abuja stating that anyone that appears to be unable to account for whatever finance of the government in his/her custody will be made to make refund of such. Adding that if the refund is done honorably, there is little or no need to involve the law enforcement agencies.

He said “When anybody is found to be unable to account for what belongs to government in his/her custody, our duty is to ask the person to refund such money and if the person refunds honorably there is little or no need to go further to law enforcement agencies”.

Speaking at the presentation of the book titled “Dynamics of Revealed Knowledge and Human Sciences” the Registrar said that no one will be left out as the board is moving to get whosoever has taken whatever belong to the government both internally and externally and ensure it is returned back to the government. “Anyone, internal or external that has taken anything from government through jamb and account for it we will ensure it is taken back to the government”.

He stated that no criminal case should be taken lightly stressing further the need for peaceful co-existence among all citizens, tribes and religion. He explained that no tribe or ethnic group should be criminalized as this may further destabilize the country.

Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, Sultan of Sokoto explained that it is wrong to ascribe criminality to an ethnic group, stressing that the fight for religious or ethnic interest will further breed negative feeling which will lead to further mistakes in the country.

He said “To ascribe criminality to one ethnicity is wrong, there are criminals everywhere not Muslim or Christian criminals, call them criminal and deal with them. It is time we stop ascribing criminality to other tribes if we want stability and peace in our country”.

“Our moral level have gone so low, people use people’s lives to get political stand, we fight for religious and ethnic issues which breeds negative feelings and becloud our sense of judgment but if only we can put this feelings off our eyes we will see clearly”

Cynthia Egboboh, Abuja