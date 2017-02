The Jigawa Government has concluded plans to distribute 300 mini-harvesters to farmers and youths under its Cluster Farming Scheme. The Special Adviser to Governor Muhammad Badaru, on Rice Production Jamilu Usaman-Danmalam, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Wednesday. Jamilu-Danmalam said that the gesture was to encourage…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.