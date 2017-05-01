Jime continues with familiarisation tours of Lagos FTZs

Newly appointed managing director of Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Emmanuel Jime, will tomorrow continue with his fact-finding/familiarisation of tours of Free Trade Zones (FTZs) in the country.

Jime, who had earlier toured some FTZs in the Lagos axis last week, was billed to visit Kano today (Monday) to familiarise himself with operations of the Kano Free Trade Zone, but redrew his plans at the last minute.

On Tuesday (tomorrow), Jime will return to Lagos to continue his tour of FTZs in Lagos. Between Tuesday and Thursday, he will visit the elite premises of the Lekki Free Trade Zone (LFTZ) as well as those of Eco-Atlantic Free Trade Zone (EA-FTZ), otherwise known as Nigeria International Commercial City (NICC).

Last week, the managing director toured some FTZs in Lagos, including the ASL Free Trade Zone; NAHCO Free Trade Zone (both located within MMIA); Lagos Deep Offshore Logistic Base (LADOL) situated at Takwa Bay; Snake Island Integrated Free Zone (SIIFZ) on Snake Island as well as the Ogun-Guandong Free Trade Zone located in Igbesa, Ado Odo-Otta Local Government in Ogun State.

Explaining the rationale behind the tours, even on a public holiday, he said “the task of industrialising Nigeria and diversifying the national economy is an urgent one, and if foregoing a public holiday can push Nigeria in that direction, it is not too much sacrifice.

“I understand the mandate of NEPZA, and that mandate is about driving the process of Nigeria’s industrialization. And at this time when the president is intent on diversifying the economy beyond non-oil exports, the strategic importance of NEPZA cannot be over-emphasised.

“This explains the rationale behind my familiarisation visits to the FTZs to familiarize myself with operations of investors and stakeholders in the FTZs with a view to creating an enabling environment that removes the red tape and guarantees a win-win situation for every party.”

Jime went on: “I am a believer in the power, viability and functionality of the FTZs, especially where things are done properly. And to hit the ground running, we must know where NEPZA is now, where the FTZs are, the synergy, the successes, the challenges etc. When we get the body of information we need, we can now plan towards the big picture.

“And as I go round, I am also marketing NEPZA and its mandate to Nigerians, sister agencies and even the international community because I have discovered that not many people know what NEPZA is all about. We intend to change that for good.”