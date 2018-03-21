JNI hails release of Dapchi school girls

The Jamaátu Nasril Islam (JNI) on Wednesday applauded the release of the abducted Dapchi school girls, saying that the Federal Government is living up to its constitutional responsibilities.

The JNI Secretary General, Khalid Abubakar said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna that the news of the release of the girls was reassuring and commendable.

“The JNI applauds the Federal Government, parents, all security agencies, and other stakeholders for this good news,’’ he said.

The secretary general tasked the government to also intensify efforts for the release of the remaining Chibok school girls “and all those whose cries were not heard but are in the hands of the insurgents.’’

Abubakar said that the events that led to the abduction “calls for sober reflection.

“The federal government should deploy adequate security to all our schools. It is a fundamental constitutional responsibility for the government to ensure security of lives and properties of all citizens.’’