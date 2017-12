The Lagos State owned-IBILE Microfinance Bank has a responsibility to grow small businesses in the state by helping them access soft loans, according to Adegboyega Kazeem, managing director of IBILE MFB. “We have a responsibility as a bank to support artisans and MSMEs in Lagos State to grow their businesses and achieve economic empowerment. IBILE…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.