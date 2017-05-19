Join the Union Bank Centenary Innovation Challenge

The Union Bank Centenary Innovation Challenge, an initiative to impact Nigeria by unearthing and supporting innovative ideas, is open for entries until Friday, 19 May 2017.

Interested participants (university students, software developers, entrepreneurs, software developers) across the country are encouraged to submit their proposals.

The three (3) best ideas from the challenge will be supported to bring their ideas to life through the CcHub Incubation Programme from June – December 2017, while the winners get cash prizes of N2 million, N1.5 million and N1 million respectively towards executing the ideas.

Aligned with three strategic pillars identified by Union Bank, the challenge focuses on addressing the SDGs – specifically agriculture, education and financial inclusion.

Entry materials (document and video) must be submitted online via www.unionbank100/challenge. All submissions must include a full description of the project/product/concept in a document written in plain English and up to a maximum of 1,000 words.