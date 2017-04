Jumia Nigeria, an online retail store says Nigeria’s current internet penetration rate is 53 per cent. Jumia represented its 2017 report on African Mobile trends study on online marketing with specification on Nigeria. Ojuola Asuquo, the Media Officer for Jumai in the report of the African Mobile Trends, on Wednesday said that Nigeria has a…



Log In Subscribe Read For Free (Coming Soon) This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.