….External reserves now at US$31 billion as parallel rate moderates. …Emefiele says Nigeria to exit recession in Q3 2017. The jump in equities at the Lagos Stock Exchange in the last two days is being seen as an initial endorsement of the new foreign exchange window created by the Central Bank of Nigeria…



Log In Subscribe Read For Free (Coming Soon) This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.