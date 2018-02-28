Junior Achievement Nigeria hosts 50 youth to her annual venture in management program 2018 edition

“One of the best things about the Venture in Management Program is the opportunity it provides for participants to network with their peers, facilitators, and business executives they come in contact with; ViMP is a great platform that helps participants kick start their career” These were the words of Chienye Ogwo, ViMP alumni and CEO of the Africa Initiative for Governance as she delivered her session at the just concluded Venture in Management Program 2018 which held from February 19th to February 23rd.

The Venture in Management Program is a mini-MBA program organized by Junior Achievement Nigeria, sponsored by African Capital Alliance Foundation (ACA Foundation) and supported by the Lagos Business School (LBS) and Accenture Nigeria. 50 outstanding currently serving or recently finished serving members of the National Youth Service Corps are selected through a rigorous process to go through the residential at LBS where they are exposed to lessons in Strategy, Business Management, Finance, Corporate Governance, Ethics and Leadership as well as MBA modelled business cases. These lessons prepare them to be ethical business leaders who will go on to run their own businesses or manage already established businesses.

Speaking on the topic ‘Entrepreneurship in an Uncertain Economy’ Dr Henrietta Onwuegbuzie of the LBS faculty stated “As an entrepreneur the key question you should be asking is ‘what problem am I solving?’ because no matter how uncertain the business environment becomes, as long as you are adding value through your product or service, as an entrepreneur, you will always have a market”. At the ViMP alumni mixer event, which held on Wednesday, February 21st at the Maison Fahrenheit Hotel, Lagos, Mr. Segun Adebanji, Principal and Head of FMCG/Agric at Africa Capital Alliance, encouraged the participants to make the most of the opportunity and take every experience as a step towards becoming model business leaders. Adenike Adeyemi, Executive Director, FATE Foundation and ViMP alumni inspired the participants as she relived her ViMP experience noting how much of an impact ViMP had on her career path as a social entrepreneur and enabler of businesses.

Since its debut in 2000, ViMP has produced notable alumni including GbengaSesan of Paradigm Initiative Nigeria; TunjiEleso of Co-Creation Hub; Toyosi Adekoya, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Africa Finance Corporation; Michael Nwoseh, Head, Youth Segment, Retail Banking, FCMB; amongst many others. Interested participants should visit www.ja-nigeria.org for more information on ViMP 2019.