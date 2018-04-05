Kachikwu confirms FG’s annual payment of 1.3 trillion ‘under recovery’ ‎on petroleum imports

Emmanuel Ibeh Kachikwu,the ‎Minister of State for Petroleum Resources said on Thursday that the federal government’s current annual payment of ‘under recovery’ on Petroleum import stands at N1.3 trillion annually. Although the National Assembly,has questioned the rationale behind the ‘under recovery’ payment while describing it as subsidy for petroleum sector,Kachikwu said the under payment is…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.