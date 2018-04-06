Kaduna varsity secures NUC’s accreditation for 20 programmes

The Kaduna State University (KASU), Kaduna, has secured National Universities Commission (NUC)’s accreditation for 20 programmes.

The university’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Adamu Bargo, said in a statement in Kaduna on Friday that 19 of the programmes were fully accredited, while one was given an interim accreditation, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Bargo explained that the development was the outcome of the NUC’s accreditation carried out in May, June and November, 2017 for the affected programmes.

The PRO said that the 20 included 16 undergraduate programmes and four post-graduate programmes.

He listed the 16 undergraduate programmes with full accreditation as B.A. History, B.Sc. Chemistry, B.Sc. Industrial Chemistry, B.Sc. Architecture, B.Sc. Environmental Management, B.Sc. Estate Management and B. Agriculture.

Others are B.Sc. Accounting, B.Sc. Business Administration, B.Sc. Mass Communication, B.Sc. Sociology, B.A. Arabic, B.A. Islamic Studies, B.Sc. Physics, B.Sc. Computer Science, while B.Sc. Quantity Survey got an interim status.

He added that the fully accredited four post-graduate programmes were M.Sc. Accounting, M.Sc. Business Administration, Masters in Business Administration (MBA) and Masters in Industrial and Labour Relations (MILR).

He explained that with this development, all programmes being run by the university had acquired full accreditation from the NUC.

Bargo expressed hope that Quantity Surveying with an interim status would be fully accredited in no distant time.

“The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Muhammad Tanko, thanked NUC for its support and promised to tackle all observations raised.

“He also thanked the staff and students of KASU for their commitment and dedication to service which contributed to the huge success of the exercise.

“The vice-chancellor assured members of the university community that no stone would be left unturned to ensure that the course with interim status secured full accreditation,’’ Bargo said.