Major ICT player, Vodacom, has partnered Kaduna State to launch an ICT for development initiative. The project will support mass service delivery in healthcare, education and agriculture through the deployment of tailored ICT solutions to promote greater efficiency in each sector. The first, ‘SMS for Life 2.0’, is a mobile technology-based healthcare programme in Kaduna…



