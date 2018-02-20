Kalu urges Tinubu to accelerate reconciliation of aggrieved APC members

Former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu has called on Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressive Congress ( APC) to accelerate his efforts at reconciling aggrieved members of the ruling party.

Kalu said there could be no better time for Tinubu to carry out the onerous task given the confidence President Muhamadu Buhari reposes him in bringing some feuding members of the party on the path of reconciliation.

Speaking to reporters on arrival from Abuja yesterday at the Muritala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two ( MMA2) , Ikeja, Lagos, Kalu said it does not augur well for a serving governor and minster who are members of the ruling party to have political differences at a time they should be galvanizing support for Buhari’s re-election bid.

Kalu said:” I have reported this to the highest authority of the party that it is not proper for a governor and minister in Ibadan to go two parallel ways.

“It is not to the benefit of the president and neither is it to the benefit of the party. It is not the benefit of Nigerians, the synergy needed to accelerate cohesion in the ruling party will not be there .

“We need to thank the President in his wisdom in giving the mandate to the national leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the opportunity to reconcile members of the party. I am very excited that such a thing is happening.

“I am confident it will be a good beginning for me brother and friend, Tinubu to execute the reconciliation task very well.

“I am confident Tinubu will be blunt to settle feuding members of the APC.”

Kalu reaffirmed that Buhari is ready to run for 2019, unless he is convinced otherwise on the grounds of health .

He said Buhari, whom he described as an honest man will tell Nigerians at the right time whether he will seek re- election or not.

Kalu said:” Buhari is an honest if he is interested in running , he will tell Nigerians that he will run. We pray that his health gets better and that his doctors give him a clean bill of health.

“You know Buhari is also a man of conscience, if he feels his health will not allow him to seek re- election he will not go ahead. But, if he feels he capable of running he will seek re- election.

“Whether Nigerians are taking about at this early stage, it is his decision , it his right, he is entitled to second term. Even, people that failed in their class can also repeat in either elementary or secondary school, Buhari is working,” he explained.

Kalu said the time is ripe for the endorsement of State Policing, affirming that he had canvassed the model since 1999 when he was elected Abia state governor.

He said state policing is ideal because it is one of the ways to curtail and contain crime and robbery activities.

Citing the model adopted when he was Abia State governor, Kalu said state police alongside other security agencies will deal with some criminal activities while the federal police handles very serious security infractions.

“State police should be able to handle local issues. It will be very difficult for anyone to use state police to intimidate aggrieved political opponents.

“The state police commissioner should not be appointed by the federal government, but should be directly elected by the people.

“State police will not be anybody’s stooge, sincerely state police will be part of the ingredients that will complement Nigeria’s unity and democracy.