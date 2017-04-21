Kano economic, investment summit now holds in May

The second Kano Economic and Investment Summit earlier slated to hold this month has been rescheduled to hold May 23 and 24, this year, BusinessDay learns.

The summit, which was organised as a window to showcase the economic and investment opportunities available in the state to both local and international investors, was rescheduled to create room for the president to participate, sources say.

As part of the move to ensure the success of the summit, the state governor, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, is currently leading a delegate of his administration on tour of China to woo potential investors that are expected to participate in the two-day event.

In the same vein, Hafiz Abubakar, the deputy governor, had recently led a team of private sector players that include the president of the Kano Chamber of Chamber on a similar working tour of Turkey to attract participants for the event.

The summit, programmed to hold in three centres in the state capital, is to be declared opened by President Muhammadu Buhari, while, His Highness, Sarkin Kano, Muhammadu Sansui 11, will give an opening address entitled: ‘Kano: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow.’

One of the strategic objectives of the summit was to attract big time private and institutional investors within and outside the country, as well as positioned the state as the leading investment destination, and an active industrial hub in northern part of the country.

Chairman of the technical committee charged with the organization of the event, Shamsudeen Usman, disclosed that the theme of the summit was ‘transforming the Economy of Kano: Turning Challenges into Opportunities’.

Shamsudeen, who was a former Nigerian minister of budget and planning, said that the Summit will be focusing on seven key areas, which are: Building Infrastructure, Developing Human Capital –Education, Exploiting States Resources, Financing Transformative Development, Investment Promotion, and Governance and Institution.

It will be recalled that an array of highly distinguished and knowledgeable experts from within and outside the country, such as: Honourable Minister of Industries, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu E. Enelamah, will be participating in the Summit.

Other top ranking experts expected at the Summit are: YYayale Ahmed, former, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Bukar Kyari, President, NESG, Andrew Thurborn, Mansur Ahmed, executive director, Dangote Group, Professor Murtala Sabo Sagagi, and Professor S.Z Abubakar.

In the same vein, Shamsudeen added that Professor Ibrahim Garba Riruwai, Serah Alade, immediate past deputy-Governor, CBN, Muhammad Sagagi, Tunde Fowler, executive chairman, FIRS, Professor Ibrahim Garba, Munzali Dantata, Lt.Generall Abdurraham Dambazau, and Professor Attahiru Jega, would be participating.

“Attendance at the Summit would be strictly by invitation, but few opening will be reserved for people or institutions that need to pay to attend and we have fixed a participation fee of N20, 00 for each participants.

“The Economic aspect of the Summit will focus on how to leverage on the 5 year Development Plan rolled out by the state government. The Summit will serve as opportunity to generate additional information on how to achieve specified target of the rolling plan.

“We will also be looking at the infrastructural need of the state, in line with the National Development Plan, and see how to attract necessary investment to meet the identifiable infrastructural need of the state.

“On the Investment aspect, the Summit will be looking at the key investment need of the state, at what the state need to put on the table in form of investment, and to showcase the needs of the state to the participating investors ” he added.