About 3.2 children from five years and below were immunized in the recently concluded immunization campaign mounted by the Kano State government in collaboration with international and local stakeholders, including Rotary Club, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and Dangote Foundation. The renewed campaign against the dreaded and crippling disease by the stakeholders was necessitated by…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.