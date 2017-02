Kano State government has procured specialised equipment worth N2 billion for installation at the Giginyu and Zoo road specialist hospitals. T he equipment are CT scan machines, mammography machines, digital X-ray machines, fluoroscopy machines, reverse osmosis machine, magnetic resonance imaging machine, among others. They were procured to furnish the two hospitals inherited as abandoned projects,…



