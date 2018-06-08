Kasi Healthcare brings telepresence for Healthcare to Nigeria

Kasi International, a healthcare service doing more for healthcare in Nigeria by designing, organising and operating healthcare facilities and services according to international safety guidelines, has launched a service to facilitate easy movement of Nigerians seeking medical care in India, Dubai, Turkey, Europe and America into the Nigerian market.

Explaining the rationale behind the establishment of Kasi International, Peter Adeshina, the Chief Media Officer, Kasi Healthcare, said “Kasi International was setup to ensure Nigerians seeking medical care abroad, especially for advanced surgical procedures, have a full understanding of the procedures, hospital and doctors who would be attending to them before embarking on the trip.” This, he said, “would help to curtail growing cases of uninformed choices made by Nigerians who get on the plane based on the strength of what they gathered online from search engines, only to reach the country and discover that the service available isn’t what was promised”.

Explaining the mode of operations of the company, Dayo Osholowu, director of Kasi Healthcare and former chief representative officer of leading Turkish Hospital group, Florence Nightingale Hospitals, said “Kasi International seeks to bridge the gap between Nigerians and their preferred medical destinations across the globe using modern technology and network cultivated from years of practice. For technology, we have in place a world-class telemedicine suite, powered by Fiber Optics internet broadband service which is 50 times faster than the fastest LTE service available in Nigeria.

The Kasi Healthcare Telepresence system provides open interface to integrate health information systems such as HIS, LIS, and PACS. Patient’s dynamic data including examination data, vital signs, images and videos can be collected and shared with International hospitals in real time. By adopting the advanced dual stream (i.e video and content) technology, Kasi Telepresence offers face-to-face communication experience with synchronous and real-time presentation of HD video, audio and medical images.”

Furthermore, Dayo said “Kasi International is also interested in ensuring a safe and convenient trip for its clients. To this end, in addition to the medical visa facilitation service the company would be providing, we have entered into an agreement with premium airlines; Emirates, Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, for discounted rates for all our clients. For willing clients, Kasi International also has available private jets with air-ambulance for increased comfort.”

Kasi International, which has its office located fifteen minutes away from Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, already boasts of an impressive client base locally and internationally.

Kemi Ajumobi