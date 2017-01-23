Kebbi state govt. approves N2bn for road construction

The Kebbi State Government has approved N2.3 billion for the construction of four access roads in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area.

Atiku Bunu, the Commissioner for Works and Transport, told newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Monday that the money was approved by Governor Atiku Bagudu.

“The sum of N582 million was approved for the construction of Makera access road in Birnin Kebbi, N575 million for Tsohongarin Gwadangaji and N434 million for Sabongarin Gwadangaji access roads in Birnin Kebbi.

“N406 million was approved for Shagari Quarters access road in the area.

“If you can recall we had flooding in Birnin Kebbi in 2016. In trying to alleviate the floods, we discovered that unless we extend Rafin-Barau drainage, the area will be continually flooded.

“We want to extend the outfall to the Fadama area, and the project will cost N376 million,’’ Bunu said.

He explained that the projects were in phases, adding that there were phases to be carried out by the ministry of works, Bureau for Public Procurement and ministry of justice before it could be awarded.

“We are committed to changing the lives of our people; we will do all it takes to better their lives,’’ the commissioner said.