Kogi cement factory targets 300 metric tonnes annually

Based on the state of-the-art technology in Kogi State Cement Factory in Itobe, Ajaokuta Local Government Area, Fang Hui, the general manager Cine fine Development Limited, has said the factory would comfortably churn out about 300 metric tonnes of cement when it is fully installed.

Hui disclosed this when Zainab Obadaki, general manager, Kogi State Investment and Properties Limited, visited the factory during her familiarisation tour on the state investment areas.

He said the factory, which is still at the first phase of installation, when commissioned, has the capacity to generate employment and bring in micro businesses which he said would in turn boost the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

The fear of possible environmental pollution that would result from the production activities was equally allayed as the machinery installed were said to have internal mechanism to absorb harmful byproducts.

Augustine Ossai, the administrative manager, noted that engineers have been contracted to acquire other equipments needed for smooth take off; he equally expressed optimism that in no time at all Kogi would be a destination for people looking forward to buying cement of standard quality.

In the related development, Amos Waidi, assistant general manager of Cruise Mechanised Farming Limited, has appealed to the state government to expedite action on the release of its Certificate of Occupancy in order to attract investors to Kogi Oil Palm Limited at Egume, Dekina Local Government Area.

Waidi however, expressed gratitude to Governor Yahaya Bello for taking security as a serious business in his administration, adding that this giant action has made tremendous impact on the farming activities in the state.

He equally appealed to the state government for more security surveillance around the farms, while lamenting the incessant burning of plantations by the Fulani herdsmen.

In her response, Zainab Obadaki gave an assurance that all the requests for proper handling of the plantation would be attended to, saying that the administration of Yahaya Bello was looking for various ways to create more jobs for the unemployed in society and equally empower them.