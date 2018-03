The newly acquired Konga e-commerce platform has appointed Nick Imudia, a Finland-based Nigerian and former Vice President of Nokia as its chief executive officer. Imudia who has a clear mandate to deliver Konga as number one e-commerce company in Africa will assume office as CEO on April 3, 2018. He replaces Shola Adekoya, former CEO…



