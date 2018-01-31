Kwara PDP to Secondus: Don’t dismantle party structure for Saraki

The Kwara State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo, has appealed to the national leadership of the party to prevent Senate President Bukola Saraki from tampering with the party’s structure.

Although the Senate President dumped the PDP for APC in 2014, there are strong indications that he would soon return to PDP, a development the state party said, may lead to dismantling of the existing state executive committee.

Leading members of the state leadership for a meeting with the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, on Wednesday in Abuja, he said the state branch of the PDP would welcome Saraki and any other individuals interested in joining the PDP.

Oyedepo told newsmen after the meeting that the Kwara PDP would however be ready to make concessions to Saraki on matters that had not been settled including elected offices up for grabs in next year’s general election.

He said the state PDP was apprehensive that the national leadership of the party may throw the structure open for Saraki to take over but had now been reassured by Secondus.

He said: “Our party is not all that apprehensive. We are apprehensive of what the national leadership can do to welcome somebody who had gone away from the party and later given a royal welcome.

“It is not Sarak’s coming that creates any fear. It is what the national executive can do to encourage him to seize the party structure from established people in Kwara state.

“But we have been assured that the era of impunity is gone. That’s the much our national chairman told us.

“So, we are glad that even if anybody comes into our party, we are really not against anybody coming into our party, but whoever comes, must respect the structure in the ground and cooperate with us appropriately.”

The party chairman affirmed that Saraki would be welcomed in the PDP as long as he does not tamper with the party structure.

On whether the state leadership would be prepared to make some concessions should Saraki rejoin the PDP with his people, the party boss stated: “We are ready to make concession on what we have not decided on.

“What they meet, now they met the executive on ground, and we cannot remove the Chairman for them or the Treasurer.

“If we have not done the primary for governorship, house of assembly, senator, presidential, for example, if Saraki says he wants to contest for the president, we cannot deny him (nomination) form.

“And if he wants to return back to the Senate, we will give him form and other people too.

“So, we are ready to allow them on issues that have not been settled. But issues that are settled are for four years.”

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja