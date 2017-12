Chairman of Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS), Muritala Awodu, says the service has generated the sum of N18.4 billion as internally generated revenue (IGR) for the state in 11 months, and promises to hit N20 billion by December ending. Awodun, who disclosed this on Tuesday while briefing newsmen on their activities for the past 11…



