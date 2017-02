Nigeria’s leading angel network, the Lagos Angel Network (LAN) has announced a seed funding of between N50 million and N100 million for its first round of Lagos Startup DealDay in 2017. The Lagos Startup DealDay which takes place three times a year and is open to selected start-ups in target sectors. The DealDay event for…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.