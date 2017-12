Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, this afternoon presented N1,046,121,181,680, for year 2018 appropriation bill to State House of Assembly for consideration and subsequent approval. The budget proposal represents an increase of 28.67 percent over the N813 billion presented in 2017. It comprises of N347.039 billion recurrent expenditure (representing 33 percent) and and N699.082 capital expenditure…



