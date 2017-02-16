Lagos to build computerised vehicle inspection centres

Lagos State on Thursday disclosed plans to build computerised vehicle inspection centres across the state to fast track the operations of Vehicle Inspection Services (VIS).

About 10 of such centres, according to Olarenwaju Elegushi, the state acting commissioner for transportation, will be ready within the next six months where vehicles would be taken through certain procedure before being issued Road Worthiness Certificate (RWC).

Elegushi made the disclosure at the VIS yard, Ojudu Berger, where he handed over 20 power bikes, 25 pickup vans and 11 saloon cars to VIS for optimal service delivery.

Elegushi noted that the present administration would continue to provide working equipment to complement road infrastructure renewal in the state to mitigate various challenges facing transportation sector in Lagos.

The commissioner expressed confidence that those operational vehicles and power bikes would go a long way to enhance the performance of VIS, while also promoting safety and security of motorists and commuters alike.

He enjoined VIS personnel to make good use of the vehicles and the power bikes in order to reciprocate state government gesture and investment in transportation sector of the state.

Abdulhafiz Toriola, state director, Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS), appreciating the government for the support, urged motorists to maintain their vehicles at all times in order to reduce carnages on the road.