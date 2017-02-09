Lagos City Marathon Race: LASG closes roads to traffic

Lagos State government on Wednesday announced alternative routes for motorists to facilitate the 2017 edition of the Lagos City Marathon Race this Saturday, February 11.

The state government is also deploying 3,000 traffic officials to management and control traffic along the various routes designated for the marathon race.

Olanrewaju Elegushi, the state’s acting commissioner for transportation, who briefed the press on the preparation ahead of the 42-kilometre marathon, said the race would kick off at the National Stadium, Surulere, to terminate at Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island, between 6:00am and 2:00pm.

According to Elegushi, to ensure the marathon race is not disrupted, motorists from Masha inward Stadium shall be diverted to Shitta Roundabout for onward movement through Falolu and Adeniran Ogunsanya roads to their various destinations.

He further disclosed that motorists from Eko Bridge shall be diverted through Costain to connect Ebute-Metta, Orile, Nigerian Breweries and Bode Thomas through Apapa Road, while those from Alaka Estate, shall be diverted through Iponri or Iponri Estate.

“Motorists from Apapa/Orile – Iganmu to Funsho Williams shall be diverted through Apapa Road to continue their journey.

“On Ikorodu Road while movement is allowed in both directions between Anthony (by Theodolite Junction) and Ojota beyond Anthony, traffic shall be restricted to inward journey Fadeyi, Ojuelegba and Stadium. No U-Turn shall be allowed between Anthony through the Interchange and Jibowu on Ikorodu Road as well as between Ojuelegba and Stadium on Funsho Williams Avenue,” he adding that there shall be traffic restriction from Stadium inward journey Anthony to give the marathoners free passage.

On the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway (from Mile 2), Elegushi said motorists shall be diverted through BOC Gases/Armed Forces Resettlement Center on the service lane through Agege Motor Road. There will also be traffic diversion through Town Planning Way before Anthony-Oke, while Gbagada inward 3rd Mainland Bridge will be closed to traffic from Anthony Oke.

“From Old Toll Gate to Alapere, Ogudu, motorists shall be diverted through Gbagada, Oworonshoki -Oshodi -Apapa Expressway and navigate their journey to destinations. From Ajah to Ozumba Mbadiwe Road through Lekki, traffic shall be diverted through Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase I,” he added.

He explained further that motorists shall also be diverted through Alexandra Road from Cable Bridge while Bourdillion Road will be temporary closed to traffic.

“From Awolowo Road, motorist shall be diverted through Falomo Bridge to connect Ozumba Mbadiwe Road while Falomo Roundabout inwards Bourdillion will be temporary closed and Akin Adesola Street inwards Bar Beach will also be temporarily closed to traffic. And from Bonny Camp to Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, traffic shall be diverted through Old Mr. Biggs Junction to Kofo Abayomi Street.”

Elegushi appealed to motorists, commuters and the general public plying the affected routes to be patient and obey traffic management officials who will be deployed to the various identified routes to manage traffic.